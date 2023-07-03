General news / Sweden

Tragic ferry accident claims lives of mother and child

- by Miabell Mallikka -

On June 29th, a tragic incident occurred on the ferry “Stena Spirit” crossing the Baltic Sea. The accident resulted in the death of a 7-year-old child and his mother. The child fell into the sea on the route from Karlskrona, Sweden, to Gdynia, Poland.

Upon witnessing the child falling into the water, the 36-year-old mother jumped to rescue him. After about an hour, Swedish responders picked up the mother and the child, but despite immediate efforts to revive them, they could not be saved.

A preliminary investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police have questioned the ferry’s crew members to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Source: fleetmoon.com

