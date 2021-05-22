Treaty of Friendship is a cornerstone of the historical relations between Thailand and Denmark

In celebrating 400 years of relations between Denmark and Thailand, The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok shares a very interesting update on one of the cornerstones of the historical relations between the two nations.

In their series of “Did you know”, the Embassy writes the following:

Did you know that one of the cornerstones of the historical relations between Thailand and Denmark is the Treaty of Friendship, Trade, and Navigation which was signed on this exact day in 1858?

The treaty was signed by H.M. King Frederik VII of Denmark, H.M. King Mongkut, and H.M. King Pinklao of Siam, and the strong relationship between the two nations is emphasized in the first article of the treaty, which reads:

“𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒘𝒐 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒃𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒆 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒖𝒃𝒋𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒃𝒐𝒕𝒉 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔”.

The treaty became the stepping-stone for the first diplomatic activities between Denmark and Thailand and two years later, the first Danish consulate was established in Bangkok with Dane Frederik Købke as Consul.

In 1882 the first Siamese Ambassador to Denmark, H.S.H Prince Prisdang Xumsai, was appointed.

The 163-year-old treaty is still relevant today as a symbol of strong relations between the two kingdoms, making Denmark the oldest friend of Thailand in the Nordic region.