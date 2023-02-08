Swedish plogging organized on Koh Lanta Thailand

The first Swedish plogging on Koh Lanta island in Thailand was recently organized in which people came to jog and walk at the same time as picking up trash in their community.

It was the collaboration of multiple organizations including Plogga, the Facebook group “Vi Älskar Koh Lanta”, Nai Amphoe and Lanta Tourism Association, and bothThai and Swedish schools.

Around 300 people from Svenska Skolan Thailand Sanuk, Lilla Svenska Skolan, and Ban Saladan School attended the event led by the founder of Plogga, Mr. Erik Ahlström.

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok writes that the plogging went well and was a great success.

“We hope that the ‘Sweden Plogging Day’ will return soon, and expand to more provinces,” says the embassy.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/SwedeninBangkok/videos/707997450824633/