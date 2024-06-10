Business in Asia / Food & Beverage / Norway / Vietnam

Vietnam spent 80 million on Norwegian seafood

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Vietnam spent 80 million US dollars on importing Norwegian seafood between January and April. That is according to Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit, the regional director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, who commented the development at a cooperation agreement signing in Hanoi.

Rørtveit added, that Vietnam is the second-largest buyer of Norwegian seafood in Southeast Asia. The country imported 21,300 metric tons of seafood in the first four months.

Vietnam especially consumes salmon, mackerel and crabs from Norway. The import from Norway rose 113 percent from 2020 to 2023 amidst a general shrinking global seafood consumption.

Source: Tuoi tre news

