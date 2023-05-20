Welcome to The Social, National Day Celebration organized by the Thai Nordic Association!

On the 19th of May, the Thai Nordic Association organized an event at the Landmark Hotel on Sukhumvit. This organization was founded already in 1920 and serves the Thai-Nordic community in Thailand. This association has an entirely volunteer-run board of directors.

So what are the objectives of this association?

To act as a Union between Thai and Nordic people living in Thailand.

To organize events and also sport and leisure activities.

To spread information about the Nordic countries.

Give Nordic people living in Thailand advice and support and much more.

There is no politic involved.

Chairman today is Kim Alexandersen who is Danish/Thai. Vice Chairman is Alexander Wetterling who is a Swede as well as the treasurer Filip Wallberg.

The secretary Knut Haslo comes from Norway and there are three directors Khun Kummunda Wallberg, Thailand, Aino Takkula from Finland and Thordun Adalsteinsson who represents Iceland.

The organization also has 4 substitutes and four advisers.

All in all, quite many persons are involved.

If you would like to apply for membership, you might just send an email to [email protected]

The membership fee is 1000 thb yearly for individuals and 2000 for a family.

If you feel for open up your wallet, you are welcome to become a corporate sponsor.

The association has an active Golf section, that organizis Golf competitions that are most popular among golf entusiasts and if you wish to become a member of the Golf section, you just send an email to [email protected]

This evening was relaxed and pleasant with many mixed nationalities, not only Thais or Nordic guests.

Icecold Singa beer or Vodka Absolut, Whisky or soft drinks were offered, free flow and good fingerfood.

A perfect opportunity to greet both old friends and to get to know new people.