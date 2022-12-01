SNCC and Wilh. Wilhelmsen hosted event on Post-COVID learnings and supply chain effects

On 22 November, the Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce (SNCC) hosted the event “What have we learned post-COVID? How will the geopolitical situation affect our supply chains?” in collaboration with Wilh. Wilhelmesen.

The event was concluded with a social evening at Wilh. Wilhelmsens offices.

The organization reported the participants had gained valuable insights on how the pandemic and current geopolitical situation has affected markets and supply chains and how these challenges have been solved by some of the largest players in the maritime industry.

SNCC thanked participants, members and the speakers, Øystein Dørum of NHO, Kristina Rø of Wilhelmsen Ships Service, Håkon Ellekjær of Wilhelmsen Group, Rob Anthony of Kongsberg Maritime and Pia Meling of SNCC.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/SingaporeNorwayChamberofCommerce/