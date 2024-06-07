Danish Ambassador says farewell to King and Queen of Thailand

The Ambassador of Denmark to Thailand, Jon Thorgaard was granted audience by King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (Rama X) of Thailand and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on 6 June. The ambassador used the occasion to say farewell to the Royals as he is completing his diplomatic mission in Thailand.

Ambassador Jon Thorgaard was accompanied by his wife Camilla Thorgaard, and the couple expressed their gratitude for the warm hospitality they received from the people of Thailand. They also talked about the strong and long-standing historic relations between Denmark and Thailand, that span more than 400 years.

The current Ambassador of Denmark Jon Thorgaard will end his mission on 31 July 2024 and the new Ambassador Danny Annan will take over the position from 1 August 2024.

Danny Annan was nominated to be the new Ambassador in late April. Currently he is the Danish Ambassador of Denmark in Turkey (accredited for Azerbaijan) and before that, he was Ambassador of Denmark in Iran.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Thailand