Join SWEA Singapore for walk and tree top climbing in the Singaporean woods.

If your inner hiker has been neglected lately, SWEA offers you to join a jungle-tree top-hill-reservoir walk at the MacRitchie Park on 15 November.

The walk will begin in a jungle environment and continue for 4,5 kilometers. For the adventurous, there is a possibility of testing the laws of gravity with a tree top walk.

Also offered is an extra 3-kilometer tour through a hilly terrain with views over the reservoir, although not recommended for hikers who are afraid of heights.

The final stretch of the walk will follow a golf link and a board walk along the reservoir before terminating at the starting point.

Registration: https://singapore.swea.org/events/promenad-macritchie-park/?fbclid=IwAR1Dgw2USH3KYGDzuQiscz7MIyZMUpR7eOxgQ0RQDBqKKCjYfLSmp0XqRPY