Prince Joachim of Denmark to move his family to the U.S. in 2023

The Danish Prince, Prince Joachim is to move his family to the U.S. in 2023 after his four kids’ royal titles were removed by Queen Margrethe.

Currently, they are living in Paris, France, where Joachim has worked as defense attaché for the last two years.

According to the Danish paper, B.T., their plan is to relocate to Washington, D. C.

“The move will take his family even further away from the Queen and the rest of the Danish royal family,” reported Town and Country Mag.

Source: https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a42152441/prince-joachim-denmark-us-move/