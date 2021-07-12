Thai authorities have introduced additional restrictions to curb the spread of covid-19 in the country’s capital of Bangkok. To comply with the new restrictions, the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok temporarily changes visiting and opening hours for the period of 12 July to 25 July.

The Embassy temporarily changes visiting and opening hours as follows:

Visitors who intend to apply for a certificate do so via mail or email. Previously booked visiting hours will be canceled.

For certificates and Legalizations please see more information here

The Embassy asks visitors who have booked an appointment for a passport to book a new appointment if possible at a later date. We also ask visitors who will collect passports to do so at a later date if possible.

To apply for a renew of passport / National ID card, see more information here

The Embassy has extended the telephone hours temporarily and in addition to regular telephone numbers to the consular section 02-263 02-263 99, the Embassy can also be reached on 02-263 02-263. 18 72 10, 72 02-263 25.