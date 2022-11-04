EUROCHAM Malaysia invites to networking with DHL

EUROCHAM Malaysia has announced to be hosting an Advocacy Networking event in collaboration with DHL Supply Chain Malaysia on 24 November.

The main focus of the event will be to connect within, and discover more about, the logistic sectors and will include a fireside chat session with the managing director of DHL, Mr. Mario Lorenz, and CEO of EUROCHAM Malaysia, Mr. Sven Schneider.

Further, the Chamber has invited the Ministry of Transport Malaysia to deliver the key note speech and provide insights on the current logistics supply chain in Malaysia. The event will thereafter offer a visit to the DHL warehouse.

Information and registration: https://app.glueup.com/event/eurocham-malaysia-advocacy-networking-with-dhl-65368/?fbclid=IwAR2aK_Z-AgHRlCoxOsIGSikDpfg2AfLynlTXLr7dvPb7F1TvagW61Cs_1X8

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/