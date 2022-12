Yesterday, on 6 December, Finland celebrated its 105th Independence Day

Embassy of Finland in Singapore reported Finns have been enjoying the national holiday since 1917 and spends the day in many different ways.

For instance, some Finns spend the day watching the classical movie The Unknown Soldier from 1955 by Edvin Laine based on the novel of Väinö Linna, while others enjoy good homemade food, or simply enjoy FInnish winter activities.

The Embassy wished a happy Independence day for all.

