Finland in Kuala Lumpur calls for students to apply now for studying in Finland in autumn 2023

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Want to study in Finland? Application time for autumn 2023 intake is now at hand! Photo: Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur

If you would like to study in Finland for autumn 2023, now is the time to apply.

Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur has shared information on non-EU student scholarships, study programmes and application processes.

The application period depends on the desired degree programme, so check the Studyinfo.fi database for information on whether to apply through the joint application, or through one of the additional admission routes.

Some of the universities accept the joint application for Finnish higher educations for the September 2023 study start. The joint application is open 4–18 January 2023.

It is possible to contact the university/UAS of your choice for detailed application information.

The Study in Finland site, provides a full listing of universities available along with links to admissions info pages: https://www.studyinfinland.fi/news-events/apply-september-2023-entry?fbclid=IwAR3TDb25JtHGmyRE2hqMQIADjetxDV3lyveIgQBZrqGcr_x3Xj_FwNszG6U

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassyKualaLumpur 

