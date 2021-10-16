Join Study in Sweden 2021: A place for your next journey

In international rankings, Sweden is recognized as one of the top innovative nations in the world and is home to some of the world’s best universities. Do you want to become an innovator? Swedish universities turn independent thinking into innovation.

You can explore what Swedish higher education has to offer by joining the virtual event “Study in Sweden 2021: A place for your next journey?” organized by the Sweden Alumni Network Vietnam on Sunday 17 October from 15.00 -17.00.

The webinar will cover an introduction to Sweden including information about the education system, learning opportunities and financial aid, and experiences from international students currently living in Sweden.

Find more information and sign up here