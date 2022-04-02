Meet the new Co-Head for Origination Asia at EKF Danmarks Eksport Kredit

In a recent update, the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore welcomes Jonas Millqvist who has joined the office as Co-Head for Origination Asia at EKF Danmarks Eksport Kredit.

Jonas is from Sweden and relocated to Singapore in February 2022. The purpose of his position is to act in an origination role for EKF on the market which in practice means to find leads and build a pipeline that eventually could turn into wind power projects where Danish exporters could deliver equipment.

About his background, the Embassy shares that Jonas studied Economics and Political Science at Lund University and after worked for ABB Financial Services and Tetra Pak/Alfa Laval Finance, where he headed a team that supported customers in former USSR and Eastern Europe with financing.

After this, Jonas joined Vestas in 2010 as Director of Structured Finance giving advice, doing financial modeling, and bringing in banks, export credit agencies, and investors to finance the wind projects to which Vestas delivered their wind turbines. Later on, Jonas saw an opportunity with EKF and moved over there.

In 2020, EKF decided to expand by opening two hubs located in New York for the American markets and in Singapore for the Asian markets.

Jonas’ ambition is to play a part in creating a greener world and increase Danish exports, the Embassy notes.