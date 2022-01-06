Sweden contributes with additional funding in health for conflict-affected people of Myanmar

Sweden has contributed additional funding of SEK 25 million to the Access to Health Fund in Myanmar given the increased health needs following the military coup together with the economic turmoil and the Covid-19 pandemic, the Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Yangon has announced.

According to the statement, with this addition, Sweden’s total contribution to the Access to Health Fund will amount to SEK 513 million during 2019-2023. This additional funding is to maintain essential health services, including Covid-19 response and SRHR, and serve the rising emergency needs of the most vulnerable people in Myanmar.

While supporting funding to prevent further life loss due to lack of health services, Sweden is witnessing the ongoing specific targeted attack on health workers, and facilities in Myanmar, following WHO’s report of 284 attacks which is 36.5 percent of total globally reported cases in 2021, the statement said.

Such attacks deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger health care providers, and undermine health systems. Sweden reiterates that attacks on health must be stopped immediately, and the right to health, and international humanitarian law must be followed strictly by all relevant authorities, the statement concluded.