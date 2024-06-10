Swedish food highlighted in Kuala Lumpur

The Swedish Embassy in Malaysia recently hosted a luncheon specifically to showcase Swedish cuisine. The Ambassador Dr Joachim Bergstrom, who introduced the event stated how important food is in the Malaysian culture. According to him, it is this love for food in the Malaysian culture that inspired the Embassy to show that Sweden has more than the classic IKEA meatballs.

As an extra spice, the Swedish food was presented with a literary backdrop.

“The increasing interest in Swedish culinary expressions in Malaysia has sparked a project that seeks to use Swedish literary as inspiration to advocate for sustainable living and food selections,” said Joachim Bergstrom.

All the courses were Swedish chef Eric Lichtenstein and the Malaysian chef Eric Lee. Each course was also presented with a poem and a related piece of literature.

Among the attendees was Kelantan prince Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, his wife Che Puan Sofie Louise Johansson Petra, and Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Source: Bernama