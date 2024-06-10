Vietnamese blockbuster screened internationally

The Vietnamese blockbuster “Lat mat 7: Mot dieu ouc” or “Face off 7: One Wish” will be screened internationally from 14 June. The movie are scheduled to be screened in Norway, Sweden, the US, Australia, Germany and other countries. The movie will be the first Vietnamese movie to premiere in three continents.

It revolves around a 73-year-old single mother, who has devoted her life to raising her five children. In an accident she breaks her leg and she only wishes to be with her children, but they all make excuses to not take responsibility.

The movie raises problems about family life in modern day society and many Vietnamese viewers have found it relatable. It is the second highest grossing Vietnamese film of all time.

Source: borneobulletin.com