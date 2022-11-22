The Nordic ambassadors in Singapore hosted the event Nordic Green 2022

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore has reflected on Nordic Green 2022 and said the talk had fostered Nordic-Asian cooperations and highlighted Nordic strongholds.

The theme of this year’s Nordic Green Talk was “Green Transition and Energy Resilience” and was held during Singapore Energy Week.

The event gathered the Nordic Ambassadors and a panel of energy industry leaders sharing their carbon-neutral ambitions, perspectives on Nordic strongholds and experiences with energy transition in the Nordics and the Southeast Asia region.

Ambassador of Denmark to Singapore, Sandra Jensen Landi, called for speeding up the sustainability and green energy transition in the Nordic region and thereby established the mood for subsequent discussions that delt with the Nordic region being the world’s most sustainable and integrated region by 2030, how to make sustainable aviation fuels become a reality, emerging trends in a greener future, energy challenges across SEA and energy collaborations in the transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Ambassador of Norway to Singapore, H.E. Eivind S. Homme, concluded the Nordic collaborations with Singaporean and Asian partners are key in solving long-term challenges of sustainability and short-term disruptions of the global and regional energy markets.

The Embassy said it was honored to be part of the big event and thanked all participants, organizers, and partners.

Read more about the event here: https://www.greendkinsea.com/post/nordic-green-2022-green-transition-and-energy-resilience?fbclid=IwAR1mkqkbMKclRiq_WlGmsHtrTyEwtSFOL7RP1rgORU42nIsDP6D3WWsFgrs

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DKembassySG